Sonowal informed the parliamentary committee members that the problem of flood and erosion is a long-standing issue in Assam and it has severely affected the State’s economy over the years.

The Chief Minister further informed the members that a high level committee has been constituted to study Assam’s flood and erosion problem. The committee is being headed by vice chairman of the NITI Aayog as per the direction of the Prime Minister.

The parliamentary committee members also shared their views on the flood and erosion problem.