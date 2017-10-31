He said to raise awareness about the seriousness of the issue, the GNRC conducted a community- based study to understand the prevalence rates of the factors which lead to stroke.

“The highlights of the study are quite alarming. 60% of the people surveyed are suffering with cholesterol (LDL) related problems, 24% of them are suffering from high BP and 22% are suffering from overweight issues. Further, ECG abnormality is prevalent among 17.5% of the respondents. As it is known, Assam also ranks 15 in Human Development Index among Indian States,” said Dr Borah.

Discussing lifestyle-related activities, Dr Borah said the study has also highlighted that 1 in 8 people smoke and also consume alcohol in the State. Not even 1% of the total respondents indulge in physical exercise regularly, which is disheartening.

It is also shocking that very few are aware about the healthy dietary pattern one needs to follow. With such a lifestyle, the prevalence of diabetes is also high in the State, with 10% when compared to national average of 7%, he added.

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability, accounting for 1 in 10 deaths and a total of 44 million years of healthy life lost across the world each year.