In keeping with the occasion, eminent theatre personality Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee and acclaimed director Dulal Roy were felicitated for their contributions. On behalf of the organisers, president of the Udjapan Samiti Dilip Kumar Hazarika and president of Jyotirupa Prafulla Govinda Baruah felicitated both the prominent theatre personalities with gamosas, shawls, mementos and bouquets.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhattacharjee said Satya Prasad Barua had a great influence on his life. “He was the person who guided and supported me during my initial days in the radio. Even when I was working for the BBC for some time, his works continued to inspire me,” he added.

Lauding the superior quality of aesthetic sense in the works of Satya Prasad Barua, Dulal Roy said that without aesthetics theatre cannot survive and Satya Prasad Barua, understanding this very basic fact, strengthened the aesthetic component of his plays. “Creative people are immortal. Be it Sankaradeva, Madhabdeva, Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Phani Sarma or Satya Prasad Barua, they live an imprint on the posterity through their creative works,” he said.

Udjapan Samiti general secretary Naren Hazarika and cultural activists Dilip Barua and Roman Sarma were also present on the occasion.

Today’s play Overcoat was directed by Prabhat Goswami with Smita Barman as assistant director.