He said that the Bodos are a very disciplined community and they have established their identity with hardship, grit and determination. He also lauded the leadership of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and said, “Under the leadership of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, the BTAD districts have witnessed rapid development. The sense of unity and brotherhood amongst different communities living in the territorial council have also received a major boost in recent years,” he said.

Stating that the State government would work to preserve the culture and tradition of all communities in the State, Sonowal announced that the government would ensure early settlement of the eight-bigha land allotted for Bathou temple at Ahomgaon in Guwahati. He also promised to seriously consider the proposal placed by the All Bathou Mahasabha to declare Bathou Puja as a State holiday.

During his speech, Chief Minister Sonowal also highlighted various welfare schemes implemented by the government such as Pradhan Mantra Ujjwala Yojana, schemes for the differently abled, Deen Dayal Gram Jyoti Yojana and Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana. He also urged the people to maintain strict vigil on the activities of the government to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach to the poor and needy.

BTC chief Mohilary inaugurated the open session of the celebration, which was presided over by president of All Bathou Mahasabha Basistha Bodo. In his speech, Mohilary called upon the people to work unitedly for giving a renewed impetus to development in Assam.

MP Biswajit Daimary, MLAs Ashok Singhal, Thaneswar Basumatary, Maneswar Brahma and Maheswar Bodo, Chief Minister’s Legal Adviser Santanu Bharali, ex-president of All Bathou Mahasabha Satish Chandra Ramchiary and other dignitaries were present at the programme.