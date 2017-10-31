Union Power Minister calls on Governor Mukhi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 30 - Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power, and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh called on Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here this evening and discussed issues ranging from power reform and use of conventional sources of energy.The Union Minister apprised Mukhi of different steps that the Centre is taking in sync with the Power Department of the State to bring in transformation in the power sector of the State. Singh apprised Mukhi about his Ministry’s visionary plan for extensive use of solar, wind and other non-conventional sources of energy to make the country power sufficient. Minister of State for Power Pallab Lochan Das also accompanied the Union Minister during the meeting with the Governor.