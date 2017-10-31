The Chief Minister further said the government has undertaken steps for setting up a new training centre for the ACS officers to enhance their service skills.

“Already the government has started the process for setting up a new training institute for the ACS officers on a land measuring 1,000 bighas at Umrangsu in Dima Hasao district,” Sonowal mentioned, adding that the officers of other States could also take part in training in the institute.

Sonowal also underscored the importance of augmenting the skills of the police force and imparting best training to the Assam Police Service (APS) officers for tackling crimes.

He informed that the State government has decided to upgrade the Dergaon Police Training Centre into a Police Academy.

Urging the new officers to work for instilling ethical values in the society imparted by the religious and social reformers of the State, the Chief Minister said the civil servants have to owe the responsibility to take administration closer to people.