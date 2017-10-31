

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal interacting with the Ambassador of Czech Republic Milan Hovorka at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos

Chief Minister Sonowal emphasised frequent people-to-people interactions between Assam and the Czech Republic. Sonowal extended his invitation to Hovorka to the first ever Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Guwahati on February 3 and 4, 2018 along with a business delegation. The Czech Ambassador assured Sonowal that he would look into the matter with a positive response.

Highlighting the investment landscape of Assam particularly in oil and natural gas sector, tourism, natural resources and connectivity sector, Sonowal drew the attention of the Czech Republic Ambassador to the potential sectors where both Assam and the Czech Republic can work together for their mutual interests.