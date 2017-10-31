Staff Reporter GUWAHATI, Oct 30 - Czech Republic Ambassador to India Milan Hovorka called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the latter’s office at Janata Bhawan today and vowed to take the mutual relations further through cinema, business, research and technology.The Czech Ambassador who is in the city as part of the Czech delegation to the ongoing Guwahati International Film Festival, met Sonowal and lauded the State government’s initiatives in creating a conducive ambience in Assam for thriving business, art and culture and organising events for facilitating cultural and sporting exchanges among different nations.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal interacting with the Ambassador of Czech Republic Milan Hovorka at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos
Chief Minister Sonowal emphasised frequent people-to-people interactions between Assam and the Czech Republic. Sonowal extended his invitation to Hovorka to the first ever Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Guwahati on February 3 and 4, 2018 along with a business delegation. The Czech Ambassador assured Sonowal that he would look into the matter with a positive response.
Highlighting the investment landscape of Assam particularly in oil and natural gas sector, tourism, natural resources and connectivity sector, Sonowal drew the attention of the Czech Republic Ambassador to the potential sectors where both Assam and the Czech Republic can work together for their mutual interests.