

Mourners pay homage to the victims of the October 30, 2008 serial blasts, in Guwahati on Monday – UB Photos Mourners pay homage to the victims of the October 30, 2008 serial blasts, in Guwahati on Monday – UB Photos

The serial blasts across Guwahati, Barpeta Road, Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon claimed some one hundred lives besides injuring many more.

Claiming that the State’s law and order has improved considerably in recent years, Sonowal referred to the large public gatherings in the recent Independence Day celebrations, saying that the people spontaneously came out in large numbers to participate.

“The State’s overall situation has improved much. Investors have been showing interest to come to the State and set up bases. Assam has become a peaceful State and its impression of being a highly progressive State has strongly been put in place outside as well,” he added.

Extending his sympathies to the families of the victims, the Chief Minister said that the government is committed to looking after the needs of the families. He urged the people to stay alert against any act of terrorism and cooperate with the government to realise the goal of a terrorism-free Assam.

“Not conflict but harmony is the need of the hour and people from all sections of society must keep the age-old bond of unity intact,” he said.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration also organised a special memorial function under the Ganeshguri flyover to mark the occasion.

The tribute-paying programme started with an all-faith prayer. In the prayer, sevikas from the Kasturba Gandhi Memorial Trust at Sarania performed Ramdhun, Rev Kukheswar Gogoi from Panbazar Baptist Church recited from the Bible, Khemananda Bhikhu from Panjabari Budhabihar performed Tripitak, the emam of Uzanbazar Mosque recited from the Quran and Giyani Gurjit Singh from Fancy Bazar Gurudwara recited from the Guru Granthasahib.

Legal adviser to CM Santanu Bharali, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, MLAs Atul Bora and Siddhartha Bhattacharyya, Deputy Commissioner Kamrup (M) Dr M Angamuthu, Commissioner of Police HC Nath, District Development Commissioner Barnali Sharma, members of the victims’ families and school students of several schools were present at the function.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also observed the 9th anniversary of the ghastly serial blasts with campaigns against terrorism across the State. The student body lit earthen lamps at every district headquarters in the memory of the blast victims.

In the city, it lit up the banks of the Dighalipukhuri with earthen lamps. In a statement, the AASU said that terrorism cannot have any place in a civilised society and the government must make a concerted effort to bring an end to all acts of terrorism. It also demanded that punishment be meted out to all those involved in the serial blasts which marked the worst act of terror in Assam.

Jorabat ANN Service adds: Along with the rest of the State, AASU branches of Jorabat, Sonapur, Khetri and Hohora under the Inter-Dimoria Regional Students’ Union also paid tribute to the victims of October 30, 2008 serial blasts today.

The AASU members offered floral tributes to the blast victims and lit earthen lamps to pay homage to them. The Jorabat Shakha of RSS also took out a rally in Jorabat area today to pay homage to the victims.