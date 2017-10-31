Basar (Arunachal Pradesh), Oct 30 - The second edition of Basar Confluence festival, aimed at bringing artists from around the country to celebrate the traditional culture and contemporary arts, will be held in the quaint hill town of Basar in Arunachal Pradesh on November 4 and 5 next.Like the previous edition, the Confluence would witness the harvest festival Mopin by the local Galo tribes in its pristine form. It would also mark the culmination of the month-long, multi-disciplinary artist residency programme that has five hand-picked artists from different parts of the country working on various art forms in collaboration with the local community.
The organic festival is an initiative of a local non-profit organisation, Gumin Rego Kilaju, whose objective is to bring about social changes and economic development by promoting the unique heritage and culture of Basar.
The artistes performing in the upcoming Confluence includes wellknown Naga folk blues singer Guru Rewben Mashangva from Manipur and folk fusion band Omak Komut Collective from Itanagar along with folk dancers from Singpho and Monpa tribes.
The confluence would also give the audience a chance to see the creations of the invited artists in the residency programme, as they will be showcasing their final collaborative efforts during the two-day event. – IANS