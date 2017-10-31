The organic festival is an initiative of a local non-profit organisation, Gumin Rego Kilaju, whose objective is to bring about social changes and economic development by promoting the unique heritage and culture of Basar.

The artistes performing in the upcoming Confluence includes wellknown Naga folk blues singer Guru Rewben Mashangva from Manipur and folk fusion band Omak Komut Collective from Itanagar along with folk dancers from Singpho and Monpa tribes.

The confluence would also give the audience a chance to see the creations of the invited artists in the residency programme, as they will be showcasing their final collaborative efforts during the two-day event. – IANS