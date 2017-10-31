According to a CMO release, the festivity this year would be a plastic-free event where only the use of paper bags and recyclable materials will be permitted. While the dates of VVIPs attendance, including President Ram Nath Kovind, is yet to be ascertained, the popular Music Rock events may be shifted to Agri-Expo, Dimapur considering the traffic problems and security related matters in the State capital during such events, the release said.

The Nagaland Tourism department, the nodal department which has been overseeing the conduct of the festival so far, has been assigned to start arrangements for the festival which attracts several international and domestic tourists every year.

Considering the number of vehicle accidents and unruly incidents that occur during this period, the use of IMFL will be restricted as per the State Liquor Prohibition Act although Naga local brew would be exempted.

The release said the Hornbill Festival would privatised in the near future to save time and resources of the State Government.

Apart from the cultural dances, wrestling, racing and eating competitions which have gained wide popularity, this year’s International Rock Contest will have around 26 Rock Bands, including one each from Singapore and Bhutan.