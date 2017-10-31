Reiterating the government’s resolve to root out corruption, Sonowal said all investigating agencies have been given “full autonomy” to probe cases.

“They have been told that no one should be spared. Even the Chief Minister cannot go scot-free if he does anything wrong,” he said.

When pointed to reports that some top bureaucrats’ names have surfaced in various scams, the CM said investigations are still continuing. “We all must have faith in the investigations... before they are complete we cannot conclude anything,” he said.

He said, “The investigating agencies were not activated (by earlier governments)... the situation is different now. No one can influence the investigations.”

Hitting out at the Congress, Sonowal said the party had ruled for 55 years and still was unable to bring about any change.

“Never had any step been taken against corruption and black money. The government schemes did not benefit any section of people. Funds were misappropriated... they could not give accounts of lakhs of crores of the rupees,” he said.

Claiming that the financial system has become clean and transparent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that an environment has been created towards a corruption-free society.

“No one can horde black money now. One has to give accounts of his property,” he said.

He said the entire country would observe November 8, first anniversary of the Union government’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes, as Anti-Black Money Day.

From November 6 to 9, the government would hold various programmes like seminars, discussions, rallies, etc, to mark the occasion, he said.