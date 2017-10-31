|
India, Italy vow to boost ties, combat terror
NEW DELHI, Oct 30 - India and Italy today inked six pacts to boost cooperation in key sectors, including energy and trade, after detailed talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni on ways to strengthen ties and countering terrorism.They also called on all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens, their infrastructure and networks and halting cross-border movement of terrorists, a joint statement issued after the meeting said, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.
Addressing a joint media event with Gentiloni, Modi said they discussed wide-ranging issues, including the challenges posed by terror and cyber crimes. – PTI