NEW DELHI, Oct 30 - The Supreme Court today said its constitution bench will start hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of government welfare schemes from the last week of November.A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said this after Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that the Centre was ready to argue in the matter and that no interim order was required to be passed without hearing him in the case.
A group of women submitting signed letters for opting out of Aadhaar enrolment at KSU’s office as part of the Opt-out campaign organised by Meghalaya People’s Committee on Aadhaar in Shillong on Monday. – UB Photos
Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for one of the petitioners challenging the Centre’s move, told the bench that the apex court had earlier passed several orders in the Aadhaar matter and said it was “purely a voluntary act”, and there would not be any compulsion for the citizens to have the card to receive benefits of the government’s schemes. – PTI