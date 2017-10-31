SC to hear Aadhaar case from Nov-end





A group of women submitting signed letters for opting out of Aadhaar enrolment at KSU’s office as part of the Opt-out campaign organised by Meghalaya People’s Committee on Aadhaar in Shillong on Monday. – UB Photos A group of women submitting signed letters for opting out of Aadhaar enrolment at KSU’s office as part of the Opt-out campaign organised by Meghalaya People’s Committee on Aadhaar in Shillong on Monday. – UB Photos Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for one of the petitioners challenging the Centre’s move, told the bench that the apex court had earlier passed several orders in the Aadhaar matter and said it was “purely a voluntary act”, and there would not be any compulsion for the citizens to have the card to receive benefits of the government’s schemes. – PTI