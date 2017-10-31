Bhutan King, Queen arriving in India today

Spl correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 30 - Close on the heels of the resolution of the Doklam crisis, King and Queen of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, will be on a four-day visit to India starting tomorrow.During the visit, the Bhutanese King will meet with the President and the Prime Minister, who will host a dinner in their honour. The Vice President of India, External Affairs Minister and other Ministers and senior officials will also call on the King. The visit is in keeping with the longstanding tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, External Affairs Ministry sources said. It would create an opportunity for reviewing bilateral cooperation, including plans for golden jubilee celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries next year.