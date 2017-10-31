A day after Pakistan officially confirmed the death of Li Xinheng and Meng Lisi who were abducted in Balochistan in May, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said: "Pakistan has confirmed that the two kidnapped Chines citizens were killed."

"We express our deep condolences to the victims and our sincere sympathy to the relatives of the victims," Hua said. "We hope Pakistan will continue its all-out efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"China condemns all forms terrorism and the violent acts on innocent civilians."

Pakistan has said the two Chinese were working for a South Korean missionary while claiming to learn Urdu and killed by the Islamic State.