"'Rise' is a fun web series, but one that tackles the practical realities of our lives. It is a story that most of us experience in some or the other form and that is what got me excited about the story. Hopefully, the audiences enjoy watching it as much as we did making it," Vikrant told IANS.

The actor has earlier featured in TV series like "Dharam Veer" and "Balika Vadhu", and in Bollywood movies like "Lootera", "Dil Dhadakne Do" and "Lipstick Under My Burkha". He also played a pivotal role in "A Death in the Gunj".

Produced by Twilight Entertainment Pvt Ltd, "Rise" is directed by Sumit Saxena from a script and story by Sandeep Balan