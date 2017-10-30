BJP gears up for panchayat polls

ANN Service

BOKAKHAT,Oct 29 - Assam BJP’s president Ranjit Dass visited Bokakhat on the eve of panchayat election and attended a workers’ meet on Friday. Over 1,000 workers from 166 booth committees under Bokakhat Mandal (Assembly Constituency area) attended the meeting and discussed on the organisational activities. Addressing the meeting held under the presidentship of Bokakhat Mandal president Jiten Sarma, the State BJP president appealed to the party partymen to work hard. Chief organising State secretary Phanindra Nath Sarma also held a series of meetings with the president, secretaries ,workers of the booth committees and assessed their views and opinion.