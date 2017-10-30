B&A Group funds dialysis unit at Jorhat

Staff Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 29 - The B&A Group of Companies under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) head has funded installation of a dialysis unit at the Jorhat Christian Medical Centre.The dialysis unit, named after the company’s founder and doyen of Assam tea industry, Hemendra Prasad Barooah, also a Padmashree Award winner, will be inaugurated by the Managing Director and CEO of United Bank of India, Pawan Kumar Bajaj on October 31, a press release issued by the B&A Group of Companies stated.