NITS techno-management fest

Staff Correspondent

SILCHAR, Oct 29 - Even as people are disappointed over Silchar missing out on the list of ‘Smart Cities’, the future engineers studying at the National Institute of Technology, (NIT) Silchar are still hopeful regarding the much needed transformation. Abhishek Anand, a first year student at the Department of Civil Engineering was excited to narrate his smart city model during a competitive event “Smart City, My dream” at Technoesis 2017, the 12th techno-management fest organised by NIT Silchar which concluded on Sunday. “Along with my teammates Yash, Pragyan and Saurabh, I have tried to project the basic requirements like grid layout, underground wiring, renewable energy including solar and wind power, one way traffic, ring road which pave the way for a smart city. We firmly believe, if there is a will, the elements can be applied to achieve the dream,” Anand told The Assam Tribune. Dev Manas, vice president of Gymkhana Students Union of the institute and convener of the event informed that the annual tech-fest had over 80 competitive events like Robotron, School genius, NITS HACKS, Conferenza, Cyberwrap etc., and the total prize money for all the events is Rs 5 lakh for the winners to grab. “We are happy to host the events which gave the engineering students a window to showcase their talents and also enjoy their creative pursuits. We also thank Prof Rajat Gupta, the director in-charge of the institute for his support and encouragement behind the endeavor,” Manas said. Dr Wasim Arif, faculty member of the institute and an advisor to the tech-fest said that the institute has always kept the social ramifications of the innovations brought about by the students and the works done here will be placed before the authorities of the Cachar district administration as well as to the State Government for their due application. “The festival was inaugurated by Cachar Deputy Commissioner Dr S Laxmanan and we are happy to be invited to contribute towards the ensuing Namami Barak Festival. The models on Smart City concept shall be sent to the concerned authorities for feasible considerations,” Dr Arif maintained.