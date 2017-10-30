The two-day programme was designed to have a person-to-person meeting between the stakeholders, service providers of the district and tour operator members as buyers to promote Dima Hasao.

There was an interactive sessions held with the stakeholders, NGOs and also the mediapersons at Landmark Hotel here on October 27, besides a general meeting on the following day.

A delegation of around 40 individuals, including tour operators, hoteliers, restaurant owners and mediapersons came from Guwahati and outside to be part of the meet.

The general meeting was inaugurated by the Chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, Jayanta Malla Boruah and Navadeep Kalita, Vice Chairman of ATDC.

Sachin Goswami, president of the TOAA while welcoming all the guests present appreciated the natural beauty of Dima Hasao and spoke about the tourism potential of the district. He stressed on the prospect of Dima Hasao in this industry and how the locals can take advantage of the opportunities available.

Executive Member for Tourism, Kulendra Daulagupu in his speech spoke about the challenges and facts regarding the current state of tourism. The earlier fear psychosis about the district being a terrorist destination has now been converted into a favourable tourist destination.

He urged the association to cooperate with the people of Dima Hasao in their struggle to preserve the metre-gauge (MG) rail tracks that has historical and has potential of tourist interest. He stated that the Autonomous Council was trying its level best to bring Dima Hasao into the tourist map of the world.

The Regional Director of India Tourism Soeb Samad in his brief presentation shed light on the activities by the Ministry and how it helps to promote domestic tourism through its various initiatives. He also spoke about the prospect of tourism promotion of this part of the land and highlighted on the schemes and provisions offered by the Ministry for those interested.

Others who spoke on the occasion included the Vice Chairman of ATDC and representative of Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators’ Association.