STAFF CORRESPONDENT
SILCHAR, Oct 29 - Tense situation prevailed in Meherpur area of Silchar following an attack on Ravi Shankar Goswami, son of Cachar district BJP president Uday Shankar Goswami on Friday evening allegedly by miscreants belonging to the minority community.Ravi Shankar was left with severe injuries and was rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. An FIR was lodged at Rangirkhari police outpost in this regard.
Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, the BJP supporters staged a road blockade on the Silchar-Hailakandi Road at Meherpur near the house of Goswami in protest against the incident.
Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly Dilip Kumar Paul, Borkhola MLA Kishore Nath and other senior BJP leaders visited the spot along with Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan to take stock of the situation.
On the other hand, stray incidents were reported from across Silchar. Brushing aside claims of a communal clash, Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan said that even as the blockade was lifted and situation was brought under control, security has been beefed up across Silchar to avert any untoward incident.