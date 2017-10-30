Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, the BJP supporters staged a road blockade on the Silchar-Hailakandi Road at Meherpur near the house of Goswami in protest against the incident.

Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly Dilip Kumar Paul, Borkhola MLA Kishore Nath and other senior BJP leaders visited the spot along with Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan to take stock of the situation.

On the other hand, stray incidents were reported from across Silchar. Brushing aside claims of a communal clash, Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan said that even as the blockade was lifted and situation was brought under control, security has been beefed up across Silchar to avert any untoward incident.