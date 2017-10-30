Earlier, the guests will be brought to the Harimandir premises by a cultural procession from the PWD Inspection Bungalow.

Addressing a press conference, the president of the Raas celebrations committee, MLA (Nalbari LAC) Ashok Kumar Sarma, said that the committee has taken a slew of new initiatives to make the Raas festival more attractive for the visitors. He added that the State government will provide a grant to celebrate the festival in order to woo domestic tourists.

With an aim to popularise the two folk cultures of lower Assam – ‘Nagara naam’ and ‘Dhuliya party’ – the celebration committee is organising competitions on the occasion. In the ‘Nagara naam’ competition, three best groups will be awarded with cash prizes of Rs 40,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000. Two more groups will be awarded with consolation prizes of Rs 10,000 each.

On the other hand, in the Dhuliya competition, three Dhulia party will be awarded with cash prizes of Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000. In Dhulia competition, all the participants will be given Rs 5,000 each considering their financial conditions.

Nagen Deka, general secretary of Nalbari Harimandir Committee, said that this year, the Nalbari Raas celebration committee has taken some special measures to display life-size idols to attract the visitors.