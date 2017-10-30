Manirul Islam Bora, adviser of All Assam Gariya Morita Parishad said that the communal forces that try to bring in chaos into Assam should be dealt with appropriate steps. Sarat Hazarika, education secretary of AASU, said that a communal force has been up in arms to disrupt NRC upgradation process in the State and jeopardise our age-old social harmony. He urged upon the administration to take stern measures against it.

Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Associate Professor of Sibsagar College; Hemanta Changmai, president of Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad; and Aswini Kumar Chetia, chief adviser of ATASU, also called upon the district administration to maintain peace and harmony at any cost.

Konwar added that the annual Shivaratri festival in Sivasagar will be organised on a mega scale to make it a national level festival with the inclusion of a series of development works to attract tourists to Sivasagar.

Noted artist Hemant Kr Kalita and Plabita Borthakur detailed about the actions being taken to organise the festival as a mega tourism festival with a power-point presentation in the meeting.