



Further, taking a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new president of All India Mahila Congress Committee said that the slogan ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas’ will materialise only when the Prime Minister assures the people of Assam that there will be no impact of the divisive politics as espoused by the RSS.

The Silchar MP said that the Congress party must keep a close vigil on the pre-election promises made by the BJP in 2014 and 2016.