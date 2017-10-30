|
Silchar MP urges people to boycott Namami Barak Fest
Staff Correspondent
SILCHAR, Oct 29 - Congress MP from Silchar, Susmita Dev has given a call to boycott the ensuing Namami Barak Festival, thereby throwing a strong challenge to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to announce a package to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore to control unabated river bank erosion by the Barak, much like the project declared for the Brahmaputra river. “It is easy to organise festivals. Namami Barak Festival is only a ploy by the BJP Government to befool the people of Barak Valley and divert attention from the core issues which are calling for immediate attention. The occasion is in no way going to help our cause. We should boycott the festival en masse until the Government takes pragmatic steps to check river bank erosion and announces the package,” the Silchar MP urged the Congress cadres and supporters at a function organised by the Cachar District Congress Committee at the Rajiv Bhawan on Saturday.
Further, taking a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new president of All India Mahila Congress Committee said that the slogan ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas’ will materialise only when the Prime Minister assures the people of Assam that there will be no impact of the divisive politics as espoused by the RSS.
The Silchar MP said that the Congress party must keep a close vigil on the pre-election promises made by the BJP in 2014 and 2016.