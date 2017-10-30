



Borgohain further said that due to the low price of green tea leaves, small tea growers are no longer interested in the so- called scientific management of tea. Some have already begun offering their plantations on lease to nearby tea estates while many have started selling off their full-grown plantations, fearing uncertainty, the association said.

The small tea growers have also expressed their sense of insecurity under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, stating that despite appeals to the Ministry, the small tea growers have been denied membership of the Tea Board.

The small tea growers have been playing a pivotal role in the State economy. “We want better support from the State Government,” the leader said in the statement.

The association is organising a meeting at Golaghat on October 30 to discuss the problems of the growers so as to prepare an action plan for the future.