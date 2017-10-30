

Foreign tourists admiring traditional masks made by local artisans ahead of the Raas festival, at Samaguri Sattra in Majuli on Sunday. – UB Photos Foreign tourists admiring traditional masks made by local artisans ahead of the Raas festival, at Samaguri Sattra in Majuli on Sunday. – UB Photos

During Raas, thousands of visitors from across the State, other parts of the country and also from abroad throng Majuli, which was upgraded into a district from a civil sub-division of Jorhat in September last year.

A district administration official told The Assam Tribune that Deputy Commissioner PG Jha had recently reviewed arrangements for Raas with officials of several Government departments so that the local people and even visitors from outside do not face any problem.

The official informed that the DC directed the Inland Water Transport Department to increase the frequency of ferry services between Nematighat in Jorhat and Kamalabari in Majuli, besides on the Majuli-Lakhimpur route.

The department has also been asked to ensure that passengers on their ferry services are not overcharged under any circumstances. He said the fare rates have to be publicly exhibited on big boards. Safety and security measures were also reviewed by Jha with police and fire brigade officials, he added.

Raas organisers other than the satras will have to obtain permission from the district administration, which requires fitness certificate for constructing of pandals and electricity connections checked from building and electrical branches of the Public Works Department.

A traffic management plan will also be in place to allow free movement of visitors while the Health Department has been asked to keep teams ready to deal with medical emergencies. He said lodges and hotels have also been asked to maintain cleanliness and suitable for the tourists.

Raas will be performed in about 60 places across the island, including outside the satras.

The Brahmaputra island is now abuzz with activity as the festive mood builds up by the hour even as actors and musicians are busy in daily rehearsals.

The costume designers along with those in charge of light and sound arrangements too are doing their bit to enhance the quality of performances. Artistes at the Samuguri Satra, famous for making masks, too were seen giving final touches to their work.

Dakshinpaat Satra, one of the oldest satras in Majuli where Raas originated 176 years ago, will be lit up with 177 earthen lamps across its premises to commemorate 177 years of celebration.

The Satradhikar of Dakshinpaat Satra, Noni Gopal Devagoswami said adequate arrangements have been made for the visitors to enjoy Raas in the evenings and also know about the culture during the daytime by having a look at the institution that has antiques in its sprawling campus.