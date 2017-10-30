GLTA junior tennis tourney finals today



GUWAHATI, Oct 29 - The 2nd Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship organised by the Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) at Nurul Amin Tennis Complex courts in the RG Baruah Sports Complex reached the semifinal stage here today. All the finals of the tournament will start from 7.30 am tomorrow. Till the time of filing of this report, the remaining quarterfinal matches of both boy’s and girl’s singles Under-14 and 18 years respectively were being played.The closing function of the championship will begin from 4.00 pm tomorrow where Kuladhar Saikia, IPS, Special Director General of Police, Assam and Bijon Kumar Misra, Special General Manager, Oil India Limited (OIL) will attend as guests-of-honours. In the function, GLTA will felicitate former State tennis champions Chittananda Bharali and Dipak Kumar Das respectively for their contribution in the field of tennis. Today’s results: Boy’s singles (U-12) Quarterfinal round: Jigyashman Hazarika bt Ved Aditya Kalita 6-2; Manan Nath bt Varun Aditya Kalita 6-1; Shankar Heinan bt Harshad Bora 6-3; Bhicky Sagolsen bt Ariyan Bora 6-4. Girl’s singles (U–12) Quarterfinal round: Meghna Bhardwaj bt Snigdha Patibandla 6-2; Tanishka Pator bt Sivangini Talukdar 6-0; Taniya Kumari bt Syeda J Jumana 6-0; Namrata Das bt Kaatyanyni Vashrsth 6-1.