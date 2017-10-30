Kohli fastest to reach 9000 runs, surpasses Dravid in tons



KANPUR, Oct 29: Virat Kohli today became the sixth Indian and the fastest to complete 9000 ODI runs during the series-deciding third game against New Zealand here today. Kohli got to the landmark in the 37th over when he guided one off Grandhomme towards the third man for a four.Mahendra Singh Dhoni had reached the milestone last year while other Indians who have done so are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin. Another milestone was reaching his 49th international century surpassing Rahul Dravid (48 tons). – PTI