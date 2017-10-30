He will next be up against Services Sports Control Board’s (SSCB) Manish Kaushik, the man he had beaten in the previous edition’s quarterfinal. Manish defeated Punjab’s Palwinder Singh 5-0 in his last-four stage bout.

Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manoj also continued his fine run as he beat Punjab’s Shubaham in the welterweight (69kg) semis.

Manoj’s summit clash rival would be SSCB’s Duryodhan Singh, who defeated Madhya Pradesh’s Manish Uikey. Three-time King’s Cup gold-medallist K Shyam Kumar, competing for the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), also advanced to his second successive Nationals’ final after getting past Chandigarh’s Vipin Kumar 5-0.

Shyam Kumar will square off against Mizoram’s Nt Lalbiakkima in the final, aiming to better the silver medal he won in the last edition held in Guwahati. – PTI