

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching the triple figure mark during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, on Sunday. – PTI Indian batsman Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching the triple figure mark during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, on Sunday. – PTI

The target was imposing but New Zealand fought gamely through Colin Munro (75 off 62), Kane Williamson (64 off 84) and Tom Latham (65 off 52) before being restricted to 331 for 7 in the wake of some fine death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah.

For the better part of the match, Indian bowlers dished out an ordinary bowling performance but bounced back when it mattered the most – in the final three overs.

Required to defend 15 runs in the final over, ‘King of Death’ Bumrah (3/47 in 10 overs) delivered yet again and conceded only eight runs in the 50th over. More importantly, he bowled an astounding 32 dot balls in his 10-over spell.

It seemed it was game on with the flying start provided by left-hand opener Munro.

He set the tone for the daunting task on the very first ball he faced, flicking Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a monstrous six over midwicket.

Three more fours including the one from overthrow was to follow in the first over of the innings that went for 19 runs. The in-form Kumar had an off day as he leaked 92 runs from his 10 overs.

While his opening partner Martin Guptill (10) fell cheaply again, Munro and Kane Williamson (64) kept the visitors very much in the hunt with an 109-stand off 105 balls.

The pair batted with supreme confidence on a flat surface, especially Munro who was not afraid to switch hit and charge down against the spinners. It was also a knock of substance from Williamson, who had not fired in the series until tonight.

The two had taken New Zealand to 152 for one in 24 overs before under pressure India bounced back in the match with Yuzvendra Chahal removing the set batsmen. Their fall stopped the run flow and the required run rate per over went beyond eight, leaving the heroes of Mumbai Ross Taylor and Latham a lot to do.

They batted well, completing a 79-run partnership off 69 balls with their team needing 91 off the last 10 overs.

Latham carried on and played flawless cricket to take his team on the brink of victory alongside Henry Nicholls before nerves got the better of them during the business end of the innings.

Earlier, Sharma and Kohli, who became the first ever pairing to complete four double hundred partnerships in ODIs, were simply unstoppable against a New Zealand bowling attack that looked pretty ordinary on the day.

Their spectacular showing also helped India comfortably beat the previous highest score at Green Park, 303 for five that South Africa made against

SCORECARD

India: Rohit Sharma c Southee b Santner 147, Shikhar Dhawan c Williamson b Southee 14, Virat Kohli c Williamson b Southee 113, Hardik Pandya c Southee b Santner 8, Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Munro b Milne 25, Kedar Jadhav c Guptill b Milne 18, Dinesh Karthik not out 4. Extras: (LB-1, W-7) 8. Total: (for six wickets in 50 overs) 337. Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-259, 3-273, 4-302, 5-331, 6-337. Bowling: Southee 10-0-66-2, Boult 10-0-81-0, Milne 10-0-64-2, De Grandhomme 8-0-57-0, Santner 10-0-58-2, Munro 2-0-10 -0.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill c Karthik b Bumrah 10, Colin Munro b Chahal 75, Kane Williamson c Dhoni b Chahal 64, Ross Taylor c Jadhav b Bumrah 39, Tom Latham run out (Dhoni/Bumrah) 65, Henry Nicholls b Kumar 37, Colin de Grandhomme not out 8, Mitchell Santner c Dhawan b Bumrah 9, Tim Southee not out 4. Extras: (LB-4, W-16) 20. Total: (for seven wickets in 50 overs) 331. Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-153, 3-168, 4-247, 5-306, 6-312, 7-326. Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-92-1, Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-47-3, Hardik Pandya 5-0-47-0, Axar Patel 7-0-40-0, Kedar Jadhav 8-0-54-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-47-2. – PTI