While agricultural crops valued at Rs 80 crore were washed away by the flood waters, Fisheries department recorded a loss of Rs 12 crore.

The water level of Dumbur reservoir hydroelectric project in Gomati district has crossed the danger level prompting the authority to open one of the gates.

This year, the State witnessed 34 per cent more rainfall from June to September. Normally, the State records 1,400 mm shower during the monsoon but this time it has gone up to 1,892 mm which is unprecedented in recent years.

Now, the situation has been gradually improving with rains stopping during the past 24 hours. “We are expecting the State to incur a loss of Rs 300 crore due to the three waves of flash flood coupled with torrential showers”, said Revenue Minister Badal Chowdhury.

Chowdhury said the Chief Minister who presided over the review meeting, asked the officials to assess the loss caused by heavy shower.

“After a final report on damage, the State Government will seek financial assistance of Rs 300 crore from the Centre. If Centre wants to verify the damage, the State will have no objection. We want assistance from the Centre”, he said.

Chowdhury further said the State is having less fund under State Disaster Relief Management (SDRM) to lend a helping hand to the affected farmers.