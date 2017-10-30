TURA, Oct 29 - Conrad K Sangma, the Lok Sabha MP from Tura constituency recently met Union Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari and sought his intervention for improvement of National Highways in Meghalaya.He urged Gadkari to improve the NH-62 from Pattargittim to Dalu, NH-51 from Tura to Dalu, road from Baghmara to Ranikor (South West Khasi Hills) via Maheskola and Mahadeo and conversion of NEC road Agia to Dalu via Phulbari and Singimari to National Highway.
Sangma, who met Gadkari in New Delhi also apprised him about the condition of the road from Tura to Baghmara, which is in a deplorable state.
He informed Gadkari that in absence of good and proper road connecting South Garo Hills, the district has failed to reap benefits of development, a release issued here said.
The Union Minister assured that the matter would be considered and would be look into. – PTI