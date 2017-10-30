Sangma, who met Gadkari in New Delhi also apprised him about the condition of the road from Tura to Baghmara, which is in a deplorable state.

He informed Gadkari that in absence of good and proper road connecting South Garo Hills, the district has failed to reap benefits of development, a release issued here said.

The Union Minister assured that the matter would be considered and would be look into. – PTI