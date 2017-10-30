N Sarat Singh new JERC member for Manipur, Mizoram



NEW DELHI, Oct 29 - Union Power Ministry has informed that Ngangom Sarat Singh has been appointed as member of Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Manipur and Mizoram.“Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh administered oath of office and secrecy to Ngangom Sarat Singh, here recently, on his appointment as member of JERC for Manipur and Mizoram,” the Ministry said in a statement. The JERC is a two-member Commission, each member representing the respective participating State. – PTI