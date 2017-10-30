|
Satya Gopal appointed chief secy of Arunchal
NEW DELHI, Oct 29 - Delhi Principal Home Secretary Satya Gopal has been transferred to Arunchal Pradesh as the chief secretary.Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal relieved Gopal, a 1988 batch IAS officer, from the post following an order of the Union Home Ministry.
The transfer of the senior bureaucrat comes around one-and-a-half months after he was appointed as the principal home secretary in the Delhi Government. Gopal was the principal secretary in Arunachal Pradesh Government.
The Union Home Ministry in its order said Gopal had been appointed as the chief secretary of Arunchal Pradesh. – PTI