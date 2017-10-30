He said, as a beginning, the party has already announced names of candidates for two seats – Pynursla in East Khasi Hills district and Selsella in West Garo Hills district.

While Arelitha K Sangma will contest from Selsella, Denis Tynsiar will contest against Prestone Tynsong.

Tynsiar was a former Minister in the Meghalaya United Alliance Government led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Arelitha was a former member of Aam Admi Party before she joined the LJP recently. – PTI