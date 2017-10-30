SHILLONG, Oct 29 - Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Saturday said it would contest at least 30 seats in the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly election.“We have plans to contest in at least 30 seats depending on the availability of suitable candidates,” LJP Meghalaya unit president Jamil Ahmed told reporters here.
He said, as a beginning, the party has already announced names of candidates for two seats – Pynursla in East Khasi Hills district and Selsella in West Garo Hills district.
While Arelitha K Sangma will contest from Selsella, Denis Tynsiar will contest against Prestone Tynsong.
Tynsiar was a former Minister in the Meghalaya United Alliance Government led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.
Arelitha was a former member of Aam Admi Party before she joined the LJP recently. – PTI