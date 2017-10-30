|
Programme on school safety
Correspondent
JALUKBARI, Oct 29 - The 1st Battalion NDRF conducted a ‘School Safety’ programme on Saturday at St Clare’s Convent High School, Borjhar, in which 503 individuals including 453 children and 50 teachers took part.The ‘School Safety’ programme included presentations on school safety, disaster in general, drop cover and holding method during earthquake disaster, demo on basic life support, bleeding control, emergency moves, improvised rescue aids and school evacuation drill.
The NDRF Guwahati endeavours to make the North East safe from all types of disasters. North East India has challenging terrain and is always vulnerable to various types of natural calamities.
Speaking on the occasion the Principal of St Clare’s Convent High School, Borjhar Fransina said the NDRF programme on disaster management was an eye opener and called for more such programmes in future. NDRF Assistant Commandant Surendra Kumar along with subordinate officers and rescuers conducted the safety programme, stated a release.