The NDRF Guwahati endeavours to make the North East safe from all types of disasters. North East India has challenging terrain and is always vulnerable to various types of natural calamities.

Speaking on the occasion the Principal of St Clare’s Convent High School, Borjhar Fransina said the NDRF programme on disaster management was an eye opener and called for more such programmes in future. NDRF Assistant Commandant Surendra Kumar along with subordinate officers and rescuers conducted the safety programme, stated a release.