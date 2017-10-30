Ananta Mohan Sarma’s death mourned

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 29 - The Assam Science Society has mourned the death of Ananta Mohan Sarma, who was the vice president of its Bajali branch. Late Sarma was a teacher in the Department of Zoology of Bajali College and was also a writer and social activist. He was terminally ill for quite a long time and breathed his last on Tuesday. The Society said in a statement here that late Sarma was a dedicated worker in the area of popularising science, besides making significant contributions to the academic and social aspects in the State. The Society also conveyed its deep condolence to the members of the bereaved family.