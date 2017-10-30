|
Health camp conducted
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 29 - Renowned gastro-surgeon Dr Patta Radhakrishna from the SIMS Hospital, Chennai, conducted the weekly evening OPD clinic at the Guwahati Press Club today. The practising doctor advised over 15 media persons on various ailments. Binay Hatikakoti, a SIMS official in the North East, assisted in conducting the heath camp.
The last camp held on October 21, organised under the ‘Evening with a Doctor’ programme for the benefit of the Press Club members along with their dependants, was attended by renowned medicine specialist Dr Brajendra Lahkar from Dispur Hospital.
At the health camp, the participants also got the opportunity to get their weight, blood pressure and sugar, bone density and pulmonary functions checked.