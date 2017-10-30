|
House gutted
ANN Service
JORABAT, Oct 29 - A house along the NH-37 was burnt to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at the Jorabat Ganesh Mandir village last night. According to police sources, house of one Dilip Biswakarma was completely gutted last night in the fire. At the time of the incident, Biswakarma’s two sons, Arjun (5) and Gopi (6), were sleeping in the house.
A few people in the area noticed the blaze and rescued the two kids, the police added.
Fire tenders reached the site of the incident late.