The negative hydrogen ions are produced almost uniformly around the dust column and fill the plasma volume. As a result, it is not required to reverse the direction of these ions for extraction unlike conventional negative ion source.

“As the micron-sized cesium-coated tungsten dust is used as low-work function surface for negative hydrogen ion production, considering some advantages, the present source can be converted to a compact efficient ion source in future,” Dr. Kausik said.

Recently these findings were published in an article titled Development of a novel surface assisted volume negative hydrogen ion source in Scientific Reports (A Nature Research Journal), widely considered as one of the best journals in the world.

It shows the reliability of the invention of new negative hydrogen ion source and its importance. The article is openly accessible and one can download/read the full text paper at www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-10685-4.pdf.

The group has already patented the work. The work was supported by the Department of Atomic Energy, Govt of India.