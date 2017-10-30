The special guests who attended the programme were Munin Bhattacharjee, journalist Munin Bayon, playwright Gunakar Dev Goswami, visual artist Sujit Borah, wildlife enthusiast Dr Bibhab Kr Talukdar, musician Loknath Goswami and writer Pankaj Gobinda Medhi.

“We invited eminent personalities from various creative fields so that our students get a chance to interact with them and get inspired,” said Kamal Mahanta, Secretary, AFACS.

On the occasion, Pulak Gogoi was felicitated by the Society with a Maan Patra, a Seleng Chadar and cash award of 15,000 for his immense contribution to the field of art.

The art exhibition was held on October 28 and 29.