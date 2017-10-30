ANN Service
GUWAHATI, Oct 29 - Under the aegis of the Assam Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AFACS), there was a two-day event where diploma certificates were awarded to upcoming artists, which finally culminated in an art exhibition. The 9th edition of ‘Uttaran’ was held in the District Library and the State Art Gallery here with the theme ‘Towards Progress’.On October 28, around 400 students were awarded the Diploma in Fine Arts, out of which 10 outstanding students received the ‘Special Distinction Award’. A number of art schools across the State are affiliated to AFACS, which is located near the Judge’s Field. Under the AFACS, exams are held and after the completion of the 5th year, certificates are given to the students.
The special guests who attended the programme were Munin Bhattacharjee, journalist Munin Bayon, playwright Gunakar Dev Goswami, visual artist Sujit Borah, wildlife enthusiast Dr Bibhab Kr Talukdar, musician Loknath Goswami and writer Pankaj Gobinda Medhi.
“We invited eminent personalities from various creative fields so that our students get a chance to interact with them and get inspired,” said Kamal Mahanta, Secretary, AFACS.
On the occasion, Pulak Gogoi was felicitated by the Society with a Maan Patra, a Seleng Chadar and cash award of 15,000 for his immense contribution to the field of art.
The art exhibition was held on October 28 and 29.