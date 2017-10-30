The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will also observe the 9th anniversary of the serial blasts that had claimed around a hundred lives in Guwahati, Barpeta Road, Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon. To mark the occasion, the student body will light earthen lamps at every district headquarters of the State besides making a clarion call to put an end to terrorism.

In a statement, the AASU said that terrorism cannot have any place in a civilised society and the government must make a concerted effort to bring an end to all acts of terrorism. It also demanded that punishment be meted out to all those involved in the serial blasts, which marked the worst act of terror in Assam.