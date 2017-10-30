

Dilip Kr Hazarika, president of the Natya Prabhakar Satya Prasad Barua Janma Satabarshiki Udjapan Samiti, lighting the ceremonial lamp during the function.

The memorial meet was inaugurated by Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, Secretary, Asam Sahitya Sabha. In his speech, Rajbongshi said if someone enriched the world of Assamese theatre with a new thought process and a refreshed outlook after Jyotiprasad Agarwala, it was Satya Prasad Barua.

“Unfortunately, we are yet to pay a befitting tribute to this doyen of the Assamese theatre world. His wide-ranging Assamese adaptation of European classical plays and his own creations like Shaswati Bhaswati, Mrinalmahi, among others, are a treat to the theatre lovers,” he said.

Senior journalist DN Chakravartty, while sharing his personal association with Barua, said he was a person who knew how to enjoy life. “The ease with which he portrayed his characters was the unique trait of his personality as well,” he added.

Prominent theatre personality Dulal Roy, while speaking on the occasion, remembered the contributions of Satya Prasad Barua, lovingly called Tommyda, as a theatre critic and a guiding spirit for the young actors and directors.

“As a seasoned theatre critic, he knew the Assamese theatre world in and out, from technical side to the literary aspects. Unlike a genre of overnight drama critics, who write a few columns and disappear, he was a sensible critic who continued the ‘Cyclorama’ column in The Assam Tribune for decades. As young directors, we used to wait anxiously for Satya Prasad Barua’s analysis of our work,” Roy stated.

Noted journalist DN Bezboruah, Dinesh Das, Kailash Sarma, Shanti Chhaya Roy and Anamika Nath also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, Naren Hazarika, general secretary of the Udjapan Samiti, delivered the welcome speech. Samiti president Dilip Kr Hazarika presided over the function.

In the evening, a souvenir titled Natya Prabhakar Satya Prasad Barua Sonwarani Smritigrantha was released by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury followed by the staging of Satya Prasad Baruah’s famous play Mrinalmahi. Dr Choudhury, after releasing the souvenir, highlighted the need to preserve Barua’s work for the young generation.

“Satya Prasad Barua inspired the young generation of playwrights, directors and actors. He introduced modernism in the Assamese theatre and was a talented actor as well. All his writings, plays, etc, must also be compiled in a book form,” he added.

Jyotirupa president PG Baruah, while addressing the gathering, said it was a sacred occasion for the theatre lovers of the State to commemorate the works of Tommyda on his birth centenary. Tomorrow, two eminent personalities of Assam, Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee and Dulal Roy, will be felicitated along with staging of the play Overcoat at Rabindra Bhawan from 6 pm.