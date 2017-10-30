Addressing a gathering of engineering students coming to participate in the convention from different parts of the country, Prof Baruah said that VLSI (Very-large-scale integration) devices such as mobile phones had brought revolution in the communication technology.

“Technology can enable efficient regulation of various components of a city, such as road, electricity, transport, water supply, etc. The concept of ‘smart city’ too is mostly dependent on technological efficiency,” he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, the inaugural and welcome addresses were delivered by Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury, VC, USTM and Dr Bhabaranjan Sarmah, vice president, ISTE New Delhi.

Prof Pratapsinh K Desai, President ISTE, New Delhi said that ISTE was the leading national professional non-profit making society for technical education in India.

In his address as chief guest, Prof Dileep N Malkhede, Adviser, AICTE, said, “AICTE and ISTE are working hand in hand across the country for improving the infrastructure and teaching methods in institutions imparting courses in technical and engineering subjects.

A robotics football contest, quiz, model presentation, paper presentation on the theme ‘Technological transformation: a futuristic approach’, poster contest, circuit design contest, Build-o-Mania contest for Civil Engineering students and many other events followed the inaugural session.

The two-day convention was participated by more than 1,000 engineering students from across the country.