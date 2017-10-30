Along with the rest of the country, State Vigilance Commission, Nagaland is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week under the theme “My Vision – Corruption Free India” from October 30 to November 4.

Stating that corruption is a threat to the country’s social, economic and political development, Acharya said the first step in tackling the menace is to change the mindset of the people by sensitising the people about the ill effects of corruption, how it negatively impacts the society as a whole. Further, the public must be made aware of their rights so that welfare schemes intended for the masses are not misappropriated, he added.

The Governor also stated to tackle corruption, every department should ensure transparency and accountability in functioning and have effective preventive measures to fight corruption. All organisations should strive to eradicate corruption in their respective spheres of activities, he said. Also, stating that promotion of e-govenance and use of RTI in our State will improve the accountability of the various departments, the Governor, however, said there is a concern for misusing the RTI in the State for personal gains. “This unhealthy practice should be stopped forthwith,” he cautioned.

Further, stressing that the State Vigilance Commission has a very important role in combating corruption, Acharya expressed firm belief that cases taken up by the Commission will be brought to its logical conclusion to ensure that the corrupt officials are convicted and appropriate penalties imposed as per the law.

In his greetings, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang said, “Let us reaffirm our commitment to make India corruption-free and engage in ceaseless efforts to achieve this goal.”

He said corruption can be eliminated only with the active and committed involvement of the citizens. “Active participation of individuals and civil society members is essential for enhancing integrity and eradicating corruption from the system,” he stated.

Stating that his Government’s vision for corruption-free India includes sensitising people against corruption, Zeliang lamented that unfortunately people do not look down on corruption because they have accepted it as a way of life.

“Honesty is treated as outdated and not in tune with the times. We need to make honesty as a new fashion for the scenario to change,” the CM stressed.

Hoping that the public awareness campaign during the Vigilance Awareness Week will undoubtedly sensitise the people about the menace of corruption, Zeliang called upon all citizens to join and actively participate in the movement against corruption.