The all political parties meeting was held to strengthen the stand on territorial integrity and oneness of the State, sources said.

According to official sources, the meeting in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat conference hall here resolved to depute members of the consultative committee formed by the State Government on this issue to Delhi and to meet concerned stakeholders of GOI and know the latest development at the earliest.

The meet also decided to form a sub-committee of the political parties representatives to draft a comprehensive memorandum to be submitted to Prime Minister and all concerned on the issue.

Besides, it also decided that all political parties present in the meeting shall pursue the GOI through their representative leaders to preserve and protect the oneness of Manipur at any circumstance.

It also resolved that if necessary a delegation of all political parties may visit Delhi to highlight the issue before the Prime Minister.

Later, a seven member sub-committee was formed which will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar.

On Friday, Chief Minister Biren Singh while speaking to media on the sideline of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Spot Painting Competition here said that his Government has reaffirmed not to compromise with the territorial integrity and oneness of its people at any cost.