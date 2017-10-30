“We will continue the supply of medical oxygen gas to the medical colleges including GMCH as per our contracts with them. Kindly treat this letter as a written statement and confirmation on behalf of our organization. We would like to thank you for your verbal confirmation to clear the outstanding dues within one week,” the director of Meghalaya Oxygen Pvt Ltd said in a letter to the Principal Secretary (Health).

Meghalaya Oxygen Private Limited is one of the two vendors which supply medical oxygen to the government hospitals in the city. They have an outstanding amount of Rs 3.77 crore as on September 30, 2017.

The supplier has not received payment for the last two years.

Similarly, another vendor Premier Cryogenics Ltd, which supplies medical oxygen to the GMCH, has not received payments to the tune of Rs 2.65 crore.

The Gauhati Medical College & Hospital needs the maximum medical oxygen in the State. Around 250 patients survive on medical oxygen daily at the GMCH, of which around 100 are infants.