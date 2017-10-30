He said VK Singh also held meetings with Iraqi National Security Advisor and the Army’s Chief of Staff.

It was in June 2014 that the 39 Indians, mostly from Punjab, went missing in Mosul city when it was overrun by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

After Mosul was freed from the IS in July this year, there was hope that the missing Indians will be found.

However, Al Jaafari, during his India visit in July, said he was not sure if the missing Indians were alive or not. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had earlier assured the families, who have met her several times, that all efforts were being made to trace them. Their families continue to hope the men are alive but also fear the worst.

Earlier this month, the families of the 39 Indians were asked to provide their DNA samples but no reason was provided. – IANS