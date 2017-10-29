Vital link road remains incomplete

Correspondent

MORIGAON, Oct 28 - Believe it or not, there is a vital link road from NH- 37 to the Morigaon district headquarter whose construction works have remained incomplete for the last 10 years causing severe problems to lakhs of people of the district! The only 23 km-long road from Jagiroad to Morigaon which was declared as the State Alternative Highway way back in 2007 was connected with Nagaon by the then Congress Government. The work was entrusted to a blacklisted company. The BJP came into power in Dispur promising far-reaching changes 18 months ago. But this road remained as it is. The blacklisted company was warned even by the State PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to complete the works of Morigaon- Jagiroad State highway six months back, but the condition of the road remained the same. As many as 25 accidents had taken place in the last three years in which 18 people have died on the spot and more than 100 injured. Can we believe that a welfare government is running at Dispur?