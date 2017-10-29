Sand-laden truck seized

BAIHATA CHARIALI, Oct 28 - A team of Forest department personnel under the leadership of Rabin Baishya, Range Forest Officer of Sila range forest office, Amingaon under North Kamrup division of Forest department on Friday morning seized an illegal sand-laden truck at Amingaon.Forest department sources said that the truck (AS-19C- 5087) was carrying 19 cubic metre of sand from Rowmari sand mahal under Kamrup west division Forest office to North Guwahati without proper challan. Meanwhile, on October 24 last the team also seized another illegal stone-carrying dumper (AS-25CC-1678) at Gouripur on National Highway 31. The dumper was also carrying 10 cubic metre of illegal stones to Guwahati. It was later brought to Sila range Forest office for safe custody.